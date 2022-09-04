The California Science Center is on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list because time is running out to see and to experience the exhibition ANGKOR : THE LOST EMPIRE OF CAMBODIA at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. The special exhibition features more than 120 ancient artifacts, half of which are on tour for the first time.

Learn why Angkor, one of the archaeological wonders of the world, is connected and important to our current, contemporary issues of drought and more.

The legacy of what was once the most extensive metropolis in the world is so vast, California Science Center officials recommend seeing the exhibitions companion IMAX movie first, then explore the exhibition!

The exhibition closes Monday, September 5th, 2022.

-0-

Angkor : The Lost Empire of Cambodia

Angkor 3D

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park

Los Angeles, CA 90037

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

-000-