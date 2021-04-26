Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!”, Sunday, April 25th, 2021

It’s Sunday! In addition to visiting several museums — safely — there are several opportunities to help businesses financially impacted by the the pandemic.

Take a look! Do what you can! Please stay safe!

Dine Under the Signs

Fundraising Raffle

Museum of Neon Art

760 563 6541

neonmona.org

Have you fantasized about having our galleries to yourself? You can make this dream a reality starting today! Participate in our raffle that supports MONA after a year of mandated closure, and gives one lucky couple or pod the opportunity to share quality time and a unique and inspiring experience. For as little as $5 MONA supporters can support the museum while putting their name in the hat for a chance at a night to remember!

Members of the same household, or two people from separate households who have been fully vaccinated, will be able to “Dine Under the Signs” in MONA’s main gallery for up to an hour and a half. Happy couples or pod-mates will be provided access to the museum and a table set for them in the galleries. Masked participants will be greeted at a 6-foot distance by a staff member wearing a heavy duty facemask, and walked to their table where they can set up their picnic or bring in take-out. Visitors will be alone in the gallery and can elect to remove their masks. When time has elapsed the visitors will be alerted with a bell to put on their masks and they will be escorted out of the building.

The Museum of Neon Art will provide a table, tablecloth, plates, utensils, cups, a bottle of wine, a portable speaker, and the bright neon glow of its historic signs and contemporary art. Visitors may bring their dinner and drinks of choice; deliverable meals may be ordered to the museum in advance. Guests will get the exclusive opportunity to view newly-installed exhibitions that have not yet been shared with the public.

The deadline to get your raffle tickets is TUESDAY, APRIL 27TH! For more information and to order your raffle tickets, go to the website neonmona.org.

My Relic

She Loves Collective

117 North Artsakh Avenue

Glendale

Shelovescollective.com

Armenian female artists of the She Loves Collective invite the public to view three pop-up exhibits in Glendale. The MY RELIC collection is a contemporary view of Armenian culture; the trials and tribulations of the Armenian people and their ability to survive and thrive despite adversity. Learn more about the collection, the artists, and visiting hours at shelovescollective.com.

Museum of Neon Art Honors the Victims of the Armenian Genocide Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

Throughout the month of April, the Museum of Neon Art will display a new window-based public display in honor of Armenian History Month. The exhibit presents an excerpt of a poem in Armenian and English under neon lights representing the Armenian flag; it faces the paseo in front of the museum and will be best viewed when the sun sets. The exhibition was created by MONA and Leaf Cutter Studio.

This April 24th will mark the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire. Visitors will have the opportunity to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the 1.5 million Armenians massacred during the Armenian Genocide and the millions of others who were orphaned and displaced globally as a result of the state-sanctioned massacres.

The display features the tricolors of the Armenian flag: red, a symbol of sacrifice and will to survive; blue for the blue skies of the ancestral homeland under which Armenians dream to live peacefully; and orange, for the fields of the Armenian Highlands and the hardworking nature of the Armenian people. Accompanying the neon flag is a verse from Armenian poet Paruyr Sevak’s book of poems, Anlreli Zangakatun, in Armenian and English.

Online Spring Plant Sale

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

thehuntingtonstore.org

Online, The Huntington Spring Plant Sale. The selection includes everything from items for a beginner herb garden to edible plants to roses — glorious roses — to succulents and cactus and more. Place your order online and pickup purchase curbside at The Huntington. Details at the Huntington store.org

Register By April 29th

FREE Emergency Preparedness Zoom Online Class

Saturday, May 1st, 2021

10am to 11:30am

sosproducts.com

Are you ready for the next emergency? Everything from earthquakes, fires, floods, winter storms as well as power outages. If the answer is no, we’re encouraged register now for the free emergency preparedness class offered by SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys. The Saturday, May 1st Zoom online session. Get more details and register for the free class at sosproducts.com.

April is Jazz Appreciation Month

Save the Catalina Jazz Club

Hollywood

323 466 2210

CatalinaJazzClub.com

April is Jazz Appreciation Month! Saxophonist, master musician, recording artist and independent record producer Ner De Leon is one of many important artist who have performed at L.A’s legendary Catalina Bar and Grill, now closed for more than a year due to the pandemic. A fundraiser is underway to save Catalina Jazz Club amid the Covid-19 closure. Among the many talented musical stars on the Catalina Jazz Club fundraising team, Grammy Award winning vocalist Steve Tyrell.

To donate to the Save Catalina Jazz Club fundraiser and to keep an eye on Facebook concerts benefiting the Jazz club, take a look at the CatalinaJazzClub.com website.

Shark from “Jaws” (1975)

Black Silent Film : Then & Now

academymuseum.org

Preparations are being finalized for the 93rd Academy Awards, moved from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater to the landmark Los Angeles Union Station. Our own Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes are among the many international correspondents getting ready for their Sunday closeups with all of the celebrities. To get you in the “Academy Awards” mood, how about checking out the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. It’s scheduled to open this fall, but right now we can go online to get ready for its spectacular opening with a look at the new exhibitions and celebrities that will be available, among them BRUCE!

BRUCE is the sole surviving full scale model of the shark from the 1975 movie “Jaws.” This is the largest object in the Academy Museum’s collection. To learn about BRUCE’S incredible 7-month restoration and other new features of the Academy Museum, stop by the academymuseum.org website.

So, let’s make this “ uh, we might need a bigger boat “ Academy Awards Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.