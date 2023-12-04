A colorful sunrise made for a picturesque scene over downtown Los Angeles Monday.

KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo urged viewers to go to their TV screens and take in the sunrise because “this one delivers.”

A beautiful sunrise is captured over downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

“The (sun’s) rays are shooting up into the atmosphere, so they’re going through the prisms of the cloud coverage,” Henry explained.

He pointed out “one of the rarest colors that you’re gonna see” was visible on the right-hand side of the screen.

A beautiful sunrise is captured over downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4, 2023. (KTLA)

“Notice there is almost a greenish-hue … We don’t see that very often. Drink it in,” Henry said.

Henry still had a weather forecast to deliver, which included a big warmup later in the week, but the sunrise was the big story of the moment.

“I feel like my work here is done,” Henry said.