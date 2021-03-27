Sunrise Easter service at Riverside’s Mt. Rubidoux will be livestreamed due to pandemic

Guitarist Javon Jones of the Antioch Church sings gospel hymns during a livestreamed Easter service on Mt. Rubidoux on April 12, 2020, in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The long-running Easter sunrise service atop Riverside’s Mt. Rubidoux will be held via livestream for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not canceled and it’s never been canceled,” said the Rev. Brenda J. Wood, who sits on the committee that stages the event. “It’s just different.”

A group of local pastors will still celebrate the service April 4 at Mt. Rubidoux, but attendees are encouraged to watch online rather than show up in person. The mountain is a city park and remains open, but the committee wasn’t able to get a special events permit to hold the service in front of a wider audience due to coronavirus restrictions, Wood said.

Christians have been hiking to the top of the 1,337-foot granite hill to worship on Easter morning since 1909. Before 2020, the service was interrupted just twice in its 112-year history: In the 1920s during an outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease, and again during World War II, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.