A two-vehicle crash in Hollywood sent one vehicle onto its side and left roads blocked late Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Sunset Boulevard and La Baig Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection, leaving what appeared to be a white sedan stuck on its side near the Hollywood Palladium.

Video shared on the Citizen App showed the overturned vehicle in the middle of the roadway between two parked fire trucks that were blocking the street.

Officials did not release any information about injuries, but did confirm that no one was transported to the hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crash.