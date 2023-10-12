Douglas Clark, a notorious serial killer and necrophile who terrorized Los Angeles in 1980, has died on California’s death row, the state Department of Corrections announced on Thursday.

Clark, 75, was serving six consecutive death sentences at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center. He passed away from “natural causes” at an outside medical facility on Wednesday, prison officials said.

Known as one half of “The Sunset Strip Killers,” Clark and his accomplice, Carol Bundy, targeted vulnerable young women in Hollywood – often runaways and prostitutes. Many of their victims were dismembered and decapitated, and Clark would use their corpses for sexual gratification.

Their murder spree was brief, spanning just three months from June until August of 1980.

The weight of the crimes became too much for Bundy and she eventually confessed to coworkers and police, and then implicated Clark which led to his arrest, as documented by Los Angeles Magazine.

Clark was convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation/sexual contact with human remains, attempted first-degree murder and mayhem. He was sentenced to death in 1983.

Bundy died in prison in 2003.

There are currently 653 condemned prisoners on California’s death row. However, the state hasn’t executed a prisoner in 17 years and Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions in 2019.