Super Bowl Experience to open Saturday in downtown L.A.

The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s is set to open at the L.A. Convention Center in downtown on Saturday.

Billed as the “NFL’s interactive football theme park,” the experience features interactive NFL games and offers fans the chance to get autographs from some of their favorite players and take a picture with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The event will be held Feb. 5 and 6, and Feb. 10 through 12. Tickets for adults cost $20 to $40, depending on the day, but they can cut the cost in half by taking the Metro downtown. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses will be available at the convention center. Anybody who gets a dose of the vaccine will be offered free entry to the Super Bowl Experience. Any child that gets vaccinated will get a fastpass to the Super Bowl Experience.

Those attending the Super Bowl Experience will also be able to take a free, rapid antigen COVID-19 test when they get to the event. They can also take home a free over-the-counter COVID test kit to use before gathering with others on Super Bowl Sunday.