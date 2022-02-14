Super Bowl halftime show stage design highlights Compton landmarks

  • Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Feb. 13, 2022. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Feb. 13, 2022. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar had an unexpected star Sunday: a stage design that went to impressive lengths to highlight landmarks in South L.A.

Locals were thrilled to see a marquee of the legendary Compton dance club Eve After Dark, where the DNA of Dre’s sound first gathered steam before turning into G-Funk.

Tam’s Burgers No. 21 on West Rosecrans Avenue got lovingly represented, as did the giant doughnut sign of Dale’s in Compton. The sweeping panels of the Martin Luther King memorial in Compton bookended one side of the stage.

Locations like these have long figured into the lore of L.A. hip-hop. But as the area gentrifies — driven, in a major way, by the opening of SoFi Stadium — there’s concern that the city, as remembered through its classic rap lyrics, is disappearing. For its residents and rap fans, these landmarks remain a connection to musical history.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

