Super Bowl LVI brings traffic, protests to Inglewood area

Super Bowl LVI tied up traffic in the Inglewood area on Sunday as tens of thousands of football fans flocked to SoFi Stadium to watch the big event.

Sky5 and video from a KTLA news vehicle captured the gridlock around the area hours before kickoff.

While the traffic was a nightmare for some — one fan said it took him 45 minutes to get from one side to the other — others thought it could’ve been worse, with another fan noting that there appeared to be plenty of parking in the lots around the stadium.

As fans approached the venue, they were met by multiple demonstrations representing various causes, from saving the planet to anti-COVID mask and vaccine mandates.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had a heavy presence in the area, keeping an eye out on the various protests.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 13, 2022.