Super Bowl LVI could be the hottest ever played

Casey Peoples cleans a sign outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday in preparation for the Super Bowl.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Anyone just arriving in Southern California for the Super Bowl might be amazed by how warm it is in Southern California this time of year.

And they should be, because this weather is unusual.

From Wednesday through Sunday, when the big game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above average, said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego. Readings will soar to near record levels, coming close to 90 degrees in some places.

Temperatures could be in the 80s in the foothills and the 70s in the mountains. Some wind-prone areas will only cool off to the 60s and 70s overnight.

