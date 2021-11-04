Super Bowl LVI: L.A. host committee seeks to hire for thousands of jobs

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is seen during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2020. (Maxx Wolfson / Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is seeking to hire for thousands of temporary positions tied to February’s big NFL game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2022, marking the first time in almost 30 years that the high-profile sporting event will be in the Los Angeles region.

The jobs are part of the Super Bowl LVI Teammate Program, which will support game-related events at the stadium, along with the Los Angeles Convention Center and Hollywood Park, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13, according to a news release from the host committee.

Residents from the L.A. area will be prioritized for the positions, the release stated.

Responsibilities will include helping with guest experience, distributing staff gear and wayfinding roles around the events.

“The Super Bowl LVI Teammate program will ensure that from the moment a guest arrives, they will feel welcomed and inspired to explore the best of Los Angeles, which includes enjoying local dining, shopping and entertainment that supports our region’s businesses,” Kathryn Schloessman, who is CEO of the host committee and also heads the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, stated in the release.

Those hired will receive competitive hourly wages and have the opportunity to get special Super Bowl gifts and prizes, among other benefits.

The application deadline is Nov. 23.

For more information about the positions and to apply, go to LASuperBowlHC.com/get-involved/workforce/.