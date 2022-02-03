Super Bowl LVI: When is the game, how to watch and stream, who’s performing at halftime and more

A view of SoFi Stadium as workers prepare for Super Bowl LVI on February 01, 2022. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFC champion Los Angeles Rams will be playing for the NFL title at their home, SoFi Stadium, on Feb. 13 when they take on the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

This will be the first championship game for the Inglewood sports venue, which opened in September 2020 and is also home to the L.A. Chargers.

The big event also marks a homecoming of sorts for the Super Bowl, as the first-ever game was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967. L.A. has hosted seven Super Bowls in total, including the memorable Super Bowl VII, a game won by the NFL’s only undefeated team: the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

But the event hasn’t been played in Los Angeles County since 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XXVII.

So, as the region welcomes back it’s first Super Bowl of the century, here’s what to know about this year’s big game:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Where can you watch the game on TV?

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast the game.

How can you listen to the Super Bowl?

The game is set to be carried by Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio, NFL Game Pass and TuneIn.

Will the game be streamed online?

Yes, the Super Bowl will be streamed on Peacock and NBCSports.com, as well as the NFL, NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo and Yahoo Sports apps.

When does Super Bowl pregame programing begin?

Live coverage of the big event begins at 10 a.m. PT with the “Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show,” which will air on NBC and Peacock and run for about five hours. On Telemundo, pregame programing begins at 2 p.m. PT.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Country artist Mickey Guyton has been tapped to sing the national anthem, which will feature an Air Force flyover to honor the military branch’s 75th anniversary.

The pregame entertainment lineup also includes R&B singer Jhené Aiko performing “America the Beautiful,” and gospel duo Mary Mary — accompanied by the LA Phil’s youth orchestra — performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Who is performing during the halftime show?

The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show features superstars Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, who are scheduled to perform together for the first time ever, according to the NFL.

These musical luminaries have won a combined 44 Grammy Awards and had 22 albums top the Billboard charts.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is co-producing the show, has described it as “history in the making.”

How much do tickets cost?

If you want to see the Super Bowl in person at SoFi Stadium, you’ll be paying a pretty penny: as of Wednesday morning, the cheapest tickets being sold online at sites like Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats were still more than $4,000 a pop, not including the costly fees. For good seats, expect to pay five-figures.

And that doesn’t include the price of parking, which will likely set you back hundreds of more dollars.