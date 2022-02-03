Super Bowl parking on sale for as high as $4,850

Steve Cohen, who owns a business on Manchester Boulevard, took advantage of his proximity to SoFi Stadium to sell parking spots for the NFC championship game.(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

On an average Sunday, parking at the Midas auto repair shop in Inglewood is free. On Super Bowl Sunday, it could cost as much as $1,500.

Attendance will be at an all-time high when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals clash in SoFi Stadium, which typically seats around 70,000 but can expand to as many as 100,000 for big events. But thanks to stages and event spaces occupying some of the lots surrounding the stadium, parking there will be extremely scarce.

That is forcing football fans to find alternative places to park. For a few hours Sunday, Inglewood businesses and residents with driveways and garages suddenly find themselves with some of the most valuable real estate in the city — and they’re looking to cash in.

More than 100 spots are up for grabs on the ticket exchange site StubHub, and they range wildly in price. A spot in the Civic Center parking garage costs $135, while the asking price for a spot in a small parking lot about a mile from the stadium is $4,850.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.