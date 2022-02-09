Super Bowl security: Here’s how the military is securing the airspace over SoFi stadium

Local news

Super Bowl Sunday won’t just be a big day for the Rams and the Bengals.

Not only will there be an enormous police presence on the ground at the stadium, multiple agencies will also be working protect the skies and secure the airspace over SoFi stadium, with multiple military units nationwide readying to respond to any potential Super Bowl LVI air threats.

Authorities on Tuesday said there were no known security threats to the Super Bowl.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 9, 2022.

