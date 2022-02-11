Super Bowl tickets: As cheapest prices fall, here are tips to avoid being scammed

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Ticket prices for this Sunday’s Super Bowl continue to surge, but the cost of the cheapest seats have declined in the past few days.

The least expensive tickets for the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals matchup at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium have “dropped considerably over the last week,” according to a Friday update on ticket sale trends from StubHub.

On StubHub, an NFL-authorized ticket marketplace, the cheapest seats early Friday afternoon were in the $3,000 range, although with fees you won’t find one for less than around $4,200. The prices — base and with service charges — were comparable to those found on Ticketmaster, which is the official ticket marketplace of the NFL, as well as other resale sites like Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

Earlier in the week, the cheapest seats were going for well above the $4,000 mark.

Still, the average ticket continues to be sold for much more than the lowest cost, with the figure hovering around $8,733 on Friday — a slight dip from the previous day.

Not surprisingly, sales at this point are largely being fueled by California buyers, who have purchased nearly one-third of available tickets since Thursday, according to StubHub data. Overall, Californians make up 31% of the total sales to date.

“As we have anticipated, we are starting to see the last minute surge in sales, primarily driven by Californians looking to see their home team play in the Super Bowl. Sales on StubHub spiked in the last 24-hours more than double the daily sales we have seen all week, with California accounting for 75% of those sales,” StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli says.

After the Golden State, the most fans going to the game are coming from Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Kentucky, but in much smaller numbers, the data shows.

With game time approaching and demand for tickets remaining high, StubHub and Ticketmaster have some tips to help ensure buyers are getting legitimate seats and not being scammed.

Don’t buy tickets from a seller off the street and never pay cash

Do not wire funds online or purchase a third-party gift card to make payments, if prompted to do either

Only buy seats from ticket providers with a customer service number and that guarantees its purchases

Use a trusted service, focusing on ones that have partners

Exercise caution if you decide to share images of your tickets online, making sure to cover the barcode so that it can’t be replicated

Beware of emails that pose as legitimate online ticket seller sites and pay careful attention to the email address