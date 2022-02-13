Super Bowl watch parties held around L.A.

Fans who didn’t want to shell out thousands of dollars for Super Bowl LVI tickets at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium turned up to various watch parties around the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

The game featured a local team, the Los Angeles Rams, taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams haven’t won a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, when the franchise was in St. Louis, while the Bengals have never won the big game in its 56-year history.

Carlos Saucedo and Jennifer McGraw report for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 13, 2022.