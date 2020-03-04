Super Tuesday: Incumbents, political veterans pull ahead in L.A. City Council races

Four well-funded Los Angeles politicians — two of them incumbents, two of them looking to win new offices — were leading in their respective races for City Council on Tuesday, according to early returns.

In a Hollywood Hills district, Councilman David Ryu was pulling ahead of nonprofit leader Nithya Raman and screenwriter Sarah Kate Levy. In the northwest San Fernando Valley, Councilman John Lee was leading college educator Loraine Lundquist, in their second head-to-head contest in eight months, the early results showed.

Former state Senate leader Kevin de León was ahead of his opponents in the five-way race to replace Councilman Jose Huizar on the Eastside. And Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas was leading attorney Grace Yoo — as well as three other challengers in the race to replace Councilman Herb Wesson in South Los Angeles.

“I think this is an affirmation of the leadership I have displayed over several decades now — that I am committed to results, committed to reform, which has been my mantra ever since I took office,” Ridley-Thomas said shortly after the results posted.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.