‘Super utility’ player Kiké Hernández leaving the Dodgers, reaches deal with Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in Game Four of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Another member of the Dodgers’ World Series team found a new home Friday when utility player Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a two-year contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, is for $14 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Hernández, 29, reached free agency with one priority: joining a team that would give him the chance to play one position every day and accumulate 500-plus plate appearances per season. The Red Sox, coming off a last-place finish in the American League East, will presumably provide him the role he has sought since breaking into the majors in 2014.

Hernández, who is expected to start at second base for the Red Sox, is the third Dodgers free agent to sign with another team in the last 10 days, joining Pedro Báez (Houston Astros) and Alex Wood (San Francisco Giants). The Dodgers re-signed two of their free agents — Blake Treinen and Jimmy Nelson. Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, and Jake McGee remain unsigned.

The Dodgers acquired the slick-fielding Hernández from the Miami Marlins in one of Andrew Friedman’s first moves as the organization’s president of baseball operations in December 2014.

