Supervisor Hahn: L.A. County has reached state threshold to reopen elementary schools

People rally at the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration in downtown to support in-person classes for students on Feb. 15, 2021. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County elementary school campuses are cleared to reopen for the first time in nearly a year because of dropping coronavirus rates, County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced late Monday afternoon.

Hahn made her announcement in a tweet, saying, “L.A. County has officially reached the State’s threshold for reopening elementary schools. Starting tomorrow, schools can reopen” if they have submitted and posted the necessary paperwork with county and state officials.

A spokeswoman for Hahn said her comments were based on a conversation between a staff health specialist and county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

State and county officials did not immediately confirm the announcement on the Presidents Day holiday Monday.

This is what we have been working towards.



Thank you to everyone who has worn your masks and kept your distance. Case rates in LA County are dropping.



Now we can continue the work getting our kids and teachers safely back in classrooms where they belong. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 16, 2021