Supervisors to vote on ending Riverside County’s coronavirus restrictions

Linda Haas and her husband Chris Haas watch an online Sunday service by Pastor Tim Thompson at the Christian 412 Church Murrieta parking lot on April 19, 2020 in Murrieta. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

On the eve of a controversial vote, Riverside County supervisors made their case Monday as to why the county’s COVID-19 restrictions should be lifted.

Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey and 2nd District Supervisor Karen Spiegel told reporters that precautionary orders have made it possible for the county to contain the virus and prevent a hospital surge that was expected to occur in mid-April. But now that the virus is seemingly under control, they want to focus on the county’s economic future.

“The metrics in Riverside County have improved,” Spiegel said at a news conference. “That was due to the extra measures that the county put in place early on. We were one of the first that stepped up and said we’re going to fight this battle. The positive results would not have been possible if the community didn’t do their part and step up.”

Spiegel and 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez will go before the board Tuesday to recommend that all of the county’s own public health orders be revoked. Specifically, the supervisors are asking to rescind school closures, to end limitations on short-term lodging, to remove restrictions on golf course use and eliminate the requirements to wear face coverings and engage in social distancing.

