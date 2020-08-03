Supt. Beutner to detail plans for start of LAUSD’s new school year

Los Angeles Unified School District Supt. Austin Beutner on Monday is set to outline LAUSD’s plans for the new school year, which is just two weeks away.

Beutner will release details as he provides the latest update to the district’s response to COVID-19 at his weekly conference beginning at 11 a.m.

While school is set to resume on Aug. 17, the nation’s second-largest district will continue to hold classes online indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The superintendent said last month that the closure, then at the five-month mark, was the longest ever in recent history.

California has laid out a set of guidelines for school’s to resume classes, allowing only those in counties that have been off the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for two consecutive weeks to hold in-person instruction.

The guidance, unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month, would essentially preclude most schools in Southern California from reopening — including L.A. County, which has been on California’s watchlist since June 5.

However, elementary schools can apply for waivers to reopen campuses. The waivers can be requested from the county health department by district superintendents, school boards or school directors — provided parents, labor organizations and community-based partners are on board, according to Newsom.

If approved, the schools would have to follow rules set out by the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including required masks for all staff and students in grades three and above, mandatory temperature checks and maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet apart. Younger children would be encouraged to wear face shields.

