California to allow schools, gyms and bars to reopen next week
Surfers paddle out off Santa Monica coast, form heart in honor of lives lost to police brutality

Surfers paddled out and formed a heart off the Santa Monica Coast Friday, joining a worldwide demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Participants were also honoring the lives of those who died at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose 27th birthday would have been Friday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and lifeguards were on standby to make sure participants were safe.

Paddle outs were held in across California, the country and even in Australia.

They join millions across the world taking part in peaceful demonstrations following Floyd’s death.

Earlier this week in Encinitas, surfers spelled “Unity” with their surf boards in support of Black Lives Matter.

Elsewhere along the coast Friday, demonstrators participated in a sit-in protest from Venice Beach to the Santa Monica Pier against racial injustice.

Update Locations: If you have a flyer for your event please send it to us. Our DM is full of requests around the world so it’s helpful if we have your correct information and a contact person. Also, if your area is COVID rated for no beach access, please feel free to hold a digital event. There are a few all over the globe already joining. Lastly, we are not worried about your crowd size or date as long as it stays within the ordinances of your area. This isn’t about size it’s about lives lost to police brutality and racism. Intentions speaks volumes. Please bring flowers unless it’s stated by the hosts that they will provide them. I know this sounds crazy to have to say, but please do not bring alcohol to this paddle out. This is not a beach party it’s honoring those who have passed. Thank you for joining us in this movement is it long over due in our surf community. Solidarity In Surf will continue to work within surf communities after this paddle out. It’s time to get to work. #solidarityinsurf #racism #breonnataylor #georgeflyod #ahmaudarbery #andrewwashington #saytheirname #stopkillingus #blackgirlssurf

