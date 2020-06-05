Surfers paddle out off Santa Monica coast, form heart in honor of lives lost to police brutality

Surfers paddled out and formed a heart off the Santa Monica Coast Friday, joining a worldwide demonstration in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Participants were also honoring the lives of those who died at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose 27th birthday would have been Friday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and lifeguards were on standby to make sure participants were safe.

Paddle outs were held in across California, the country and even in Australia.

They join millions across the world taking part in peaceful demonstrations following Floyd’s death.

Earlier this week in Encinitas, surfers spelled “Unity” with their surf boards in support of Black Lives Matter.

Elsewhere along the coast Friday, demonstrators participated in a sit-in protest from Venice Beach to the Santa Monica Pier against racial injustice.