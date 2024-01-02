VENTURA COUNTY – A collision between an Amtrak train and a vehicle left one person in critical condition in Camarillo on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at the crossing near North Lewis Road where Las Posas Road and Upland Road meet, the Ventura County Fire Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Amtrak Surfliner 765 was headed northbound around 10:30 a.m. when it struck a vehicle that was in the intersection.

Sky5 was over a crash scene involving a Pacific Surfliner and a vehicle on Jan. 2, 2024. (KTLA)

Fire crews extricated one person from the mangled vehicle who was said to be in critical condition, according to the tweet.

It was unclear why the vehicle was on the tracks.

No injuries were reported on the train, which did not derail, the Fire Department stated.

The tracks were closed between Moorpark and Camarillo due to the incident, MetrolinkVC tweeted. how long the Ventura County Line would remain closed was unknown.