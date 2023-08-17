The cargo area of a box truck exploded in Boyle Heights early Thursday and the incident was captured on video.

The explosion was reported around 5 a.m. at 960 S. Grande Vista Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A flash is seen as a box truck explodes in Boyle Heights on Aug. 17, 2023.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles parked nearby were damaged and windows were broken in nearby homes.

“While the specific cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Investigators are pursuing the possibility that one of several propane tanks stored within the vehicle may have been leaking,” the Fire Department said in an alert.

An box truck explosion caused significant damage in Boyle Heights on Aug. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

Video provided to KTLA shows bright a flash as debris flies through the street.