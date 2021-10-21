Surveillance video captures burglar inside Costa Mesa home being fumigated

Surveillance video captured a burglar inside a Costa Mesa home that was being fumigated over the weekend, police said Wednesday.

A homeowner called police around 7 p.m. Oct. 16 to report that someone was in his home in the 1700 block of Tanager Drive, Costa Mesa Police Department Spokesperson Roxi Fyad told KTLA.

The home was tented for fumigation at the time.

Police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, with officers, K-9 units and a police helicopter converging on the neighborhood.

But no one was found at the home.

Authorities found surveillance video of someone walking into the home’s master bedroom closet and going through drawers. The person is seen wearing a Spencer’s beanie that has a small green alien face with “SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE FRIEND” written on it.

Police said items valued over $4,000 were taken from the home, including numerous perfume bottles, a leather backpack, designer glasses, a belt bag and an electric massage gun.

“Unfortunately, these types of property crimes happen, especially if a criminal suspects no one is home,” Fyad said .

Police told those who get their homes tented to secure your valuables and take extra security precautions, like setting up cameras or asking neighbors to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Costa Mesa Police Department Detective Richie at 714-754-5120.