Santa Ana family of 6 escapes after garage goes up in flames

A Santa Ana family of six was able to escape their home unharmed Wednesday night after their garage went up in flames, but after reviewing surveillance video they believe it may have been intentionally set.

The fire, which was isolated to the garage, was reported just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 1400 West Bochard Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority Chief Mike Summers.

Surveillance video shows smoke rising in the area of the garage, and an unknown person fleeing near the front gate of the home. Seconds later, two residents can be seen running out of the house screaming for their children to get out.

“Girls get out!,” a woman can be heard yelling on the video.

Juan Barajas, who lives in the home with his wife and four young children, told KTLA they had just put their children to bed but were still awake when the garage fire started.

The wife called 911.

“I saw like a big splash … orange. So that’s when I realized, like, I just jumped and I told her something is burning outside,” Barajas said.

The couple were able to get all of their children and dog out safely, and alerted other people who were also in the home at the time of the fire.

The blaze was knocked down in 12 minutes, investigators were on scene overnight.

Authorities are reviewing the home’s surveillance video.

The family does not have renters insurance. A friend has created a GoFundMe page to help the family replace the items that were destroyed.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department.