Surveillance video released amid search for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 62-year-old man in South L.A.

Police on Thursday released surveillance video of a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles amid their ongoing search for the driver.

The crash occurred the night of Sept. 17 near the intersection of Central Avenue and 112th Street.

Demetrio Bravopaz, 62, was crossing the street when he was fatally struck by a speeding driver, who did not stop to render aid, Los Angeles Police Department officials said during a news conference Thursday.

Surveillance video of the crash shows the victim was thrown from the impact and was on the ground for several seconds while other vehicles passed. He was later struck by another car, the video showed.

Police said the initial driver stopped shortly after the crash and is seen in another video opening the door and on the phone. Minutes later, the driver leaves the area altogether.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a black four-door Mercedes-Benz C or E-Class that has extensive damage to the front, driver’s side windshield.

Police also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver involved.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD’s South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. You may also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.

Bravopaz’s daughter Julia said he was a hard-working father of four who was heading home from his job as a garment worker the night he was fatally struck.