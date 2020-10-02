Surveillance video released in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in downtown L.A.

The vehicle sought in a fatal hit-and-run crash is seen in this image provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police released surveillance video and images Thursday in their search for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Officers were called to investigate the incident at the intersection of Fourth and Central streets about 7:45 p.m. that Sunday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound on Central Street when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing on Fourth Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows the SUV turn around after the collision and then drive away. The driver did not exit the vehicle to render aid to the victim.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The victim, identified only as a male, died from his injuries on Thursday, the Police Department stated.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 213-833-3713.