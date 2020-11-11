Video shows robbery at Santa Ana laundromat; police seek help in ID’ing thief armed with knife

Detectives are searching for a thief aught on surveillance camera robbing a laundromat employee at knifepoint in Santa Ana, authorities said Wednesday.

The crime took place about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a laundromat in the 1200 block of East McFadden Avenue near South Standard Avenue, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

A man entered the business and watched other patrons play video games near an office door, police said.

Surveillance video shows an employee walking up to an office door located next to a game machine where a man was watching another patron play. As the employee gets her keys out to open the office, a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a gray face mask can be seen pulling out a knife before approaching the victim from behind.

He then pushes the employee to the ground and pins her down as he cuts the fanny pack from around her waist with the knife. The fanny pack is where the employee kept some cash readily available for exchanges with customers, authorities said.

After obtaining the woman’s fanny pack with cash, the robber was last seen running northbound through the laundromat’s parking lot, officials said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, in his mid to late 20s, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the letters ‘HCI’ on the left chest and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the armed robber is asked to contact Detective Prewett at 714-245-8323 or email DPrewett@santa-ana.org