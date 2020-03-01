Surveillance video shows moment of explosion that injured 3 men in industrial area of downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Footage from a nearby business captured the big explosion that injured three men and rattled an industrial street of downtown Los Angeles around noon on Saturday.

What triggered the incident at 743 Kohler Street remained unclear the next day as authorities continued their investigation.

Two men suffered severe burns and were taken to the hospital in critical condition after the explosion, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A third man was hospitalized in "fair condition" and was stable on Sunday, the agency said.

Surveillance video provided by Dolani Produce Corp, located in the 1200 block of Eighth Street, captured the violent explosion of the roof of the building.

It took 140 firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, which left the structure in shambles.

Officials described the premises as a one-story building about 500 by 100 feet located in a row of commercial buildings.

Shaken witnesses who worked near the area described hearing a series of explosions.

"The impact blew me back several feet," said Angel, who was working at a neighboring tattoo shop. "I felt the glass shatter and hit me. I even felt the heat from the explosion, the fireball, hit me and kind of singe my arms a little bit."

On Sunday, Battalion Chief Gregg Avery said cadaver dogs have indicated there may be remains under the debris, but noted that they may have just detected blood and not a body.

Authorities have not been able to speak to the injured men due to their condition, Avery said.

The Fire Department has not released any information to the public about who operated in the building.

