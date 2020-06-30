Survey: 20% of parents, 36% of staff not ready for LAUSD campuses to open

About 20% of Los Angeles parents said they are not ready to send their children back to a campus this fall, and more than a third of employees said they are against returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results that add to mounting concerns about the hoped-for Aug. 18 reopening of campuses in the state’s largest school system.

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said Monday that no decision has yet been made on whether campuses will reopen in the fall for in-person classes but that the district’s recent survey compounded by the ongoing spike in infections and hospitalizations has intensified concerns.

“This presents a challenge because we know the best learning environment for students is in a school,” Beutner said in broadcast remarks.

“We’ve still got a bit of time,” Beutner said in a later interview. “We don’t have an unlimited amount of time.”

