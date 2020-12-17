Survey of 502 L.A. teachers reflects overwhelmingly dim views of distance learning

A recent survey of Los Angeles public school teachers showed their overwhelmingly dim view of distance learning nine months into the shutdown.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Nine months after shutting down public schools, a survey of Los Angeles public school teachers showed their overwhelmingly dim view of distance learning: low student engagement that is only getting worse, deteriorating grades and a lack of resources to help their students’ crisis circumstances.

Ninety-four percent of those surveyed said low student engagement was a barrier to remote learning. The vast majority of teachers say their students lack quiet spaces, adequate technology and high-speed internet and do not have schoolwork help from an adult.

The survey of 502 full-time teachers in L.A Unified and the charters schools within the district was commissioned by Educators for Excellence-Los Angeles, a teacher-led organization, and USC’s Rossier School of Education. It was conducted by phone and online by the Gotham Research Group, a research and consulting firm.

Teachers said vulnerable schoolchildren — students from low-income families, those who are homeless or learning English, and students with disabilities — are experiencing the highest levels of learning loss and poor grades.

