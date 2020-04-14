Suspect accused of setting man on fire in unprovoked attack in Santa Ana

Police are searching for witnesses after a man was set on fire in an unprovoked attack on the street in Santa Ana last week.

Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera is seen in an undated booking photo released April 14, 2020, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene at First Street and Broadway last Friday, The Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

Surveillance footage showed the victim was sitting on the sidewalk when someone rode up on a bicycle, doused him in liquid accelerant and set him ablaze, investigators said.

The assailant rode away from the scene, officials said.

The victim was taken to a trauma center in critical condition. He sustained first-, second- and third-degree burns on his upper body, and doctors had to perform surgery to heal the wounds, according to police.

On Monday, officers near the crime scene spotted a man on bike matching the suspect’s description and interviewed him.

Detectives subsequently arrested 45-year-old Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera on suspicion of arson and attempted murder. Police describe the suspect as homeless.

Investigators say they’re now working with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to find additional evidence.

Anyone with information can contact 714-245-8390.

Surveillance images released by the Santa Police Department show a man accused in an arson attack in Santa Ana on April 10, 2020.