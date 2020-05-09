1 dead, officer critically injured in Pasadena police shooting

A person was killed and an officer was critically injured after a police shooting in Pasadena Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Corson Street and Allen Avenue, Pasadena Police told KTLA.

Officers were chasing a car that eventually stopped when the shooting occurred.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a bloodied and motionless male on the ground. The body was still at the scene about three hours later.

Nearby, a black vehicle was boxed in by two police cruisers, and several more responded to the scene, the video showed.

A Pasadena police officer was taken to a hospital and was in surgery Friday evening, officials said without elaborating on his injuries. He was later listed in critical condition, police said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.