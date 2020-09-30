Suspect arrested after allegedly reversing stolen truck into Riverside police officer’s vehicle

A 45-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly reversing a stolen truck into a police car while trying to get away from Riverside police, officials said Tuesday.

On the morning of Sept. 15, police officers attempted to stop Danny Shaffer who was allegedly behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado truck in the area of Essex Street and Mountain View Avenue, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

“It became obvious the driver was attempting to lose the officer, making several quick turns before slamming his brakes and stopping on Mountain View Ave.,” Riverside Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback said. “Just as the officer parked behind the truck and barely stepped out of his vehicle, the driver put the truck in reverse and intentionally rammed into the police vehicle, narrowly missing the officer.”

The collision caused the airbags to deploy in the officer’s car and moved it back about eight feet where it became disabled, police said.

The Riverside Police Department released this image on Sept. 29, 2020, of a suspect truck reversing into a police car.

The officer was unharmed in the incident, but the police vehicle was damaged.

Shaffer allegedly sped away and was not located.

Three days later, on Sept. 18, the truck was found parked in the 6300 block of Brockton Avenue, “thanks to an observant community member,” Railsback said. Records showed the truck had been stolen from the city of Banning.

Security cameras captured Shaffer abandoning the stolen truck shortly after he assaulted the officer on Sept. 15, police said.

Through a follow-up investigation, detectives were able to identity the suspect driver as Shaffer and also learned he had been arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on Sept. 22 by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after being arrested on suspicion of auto theft, possession of stolen property, and violation of parole occurring in the Jurupa Valley community.

Detectives added additional charges to Shaffer’s booking to include assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony evading the police.

He is currently being held on $1 million dollars bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Det. Adrian Tillett at 951-353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov.