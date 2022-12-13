A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach Harbor in 2021.

The suspect, Adrian Chavez, 42, from Norwalk, was taken into custody for the murder of Christopher Cordova, 27, from South Gate. Chavez joins five other suspects who were previously arrested for their involvement in Cordova’s murder.

Cordova’s body was found floating in the water near the 1100 Block of Pier F of the Long Beach Harbor on April 26, 2021, according to Long Beach Police.

Investigators say the victim sustained an injury to their upper torso, although the cause of the injury remained unknown.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, homicide detectives investigated the case as a murder.

From late August to September 2022, authorities identified and arrested five suspects through investigative leads and evidence.

The suspects have been identified as:

Christopher Deckard, 37, from Arcadia

Richard Granados, 38, from Norwalk

Miguel Gallardo, 29, from Lynwood

Yessica Hernandez, 33, from Anaheim

Tatiana Pinon, 24 from Norwalk

Chavez was arrested on one count of murder and is being held on $3 million bail. Decker, Granados and Gallardo were each arrested on one count of murder with bail set at $2 million. Hernandez and Pinon were arrested for accessory to murder with bail set at $1 million.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, detectives believe the murder may be gang-related.

Authorities believe there are additional suspects who were involved in the murder and are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.