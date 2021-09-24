Suspect in custody after falsely claiming to have bomb, trying to rob Bank of America in Torrance

A suspect was taken into custody after he falsely claimed to have bomb while trying to rob a bank in Torrance Friday morning, police said.

The person entered the Bank of America at 4206 Pacific Coast Highway, walked up to a teller window and passed a note saying that he had a bomb and was attempting to rob the bank, Torrance police Sgt. Mark Ponegalek told KTLA in an email.

Police were alerted and they responded to the scene, quickly surrounding the bank.

“The suspect was not given any money and then exited the bank where he was taken into custody without incident,” the sergeant said.

Police found no bomb on the suspect.

Officers also searched his vehicle and called in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad to check the vehicle.

The squad did not find any bombs in the vehicle either.

The FBI was called to the scene and was assisting with investigating the attempted bank robbery.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the suspect in custody and no further details were immediately available.