A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the murder of a man found dead near a Long Beach road in December.

The suspect, Seth Gomes, 33, was located near the 3800 block of Long Beach where he was taken into custody, said Long Beach police.

The victim was identified as Kevin Magana, 30, a Long Beach resident.

On Dec. 20, police received reports of an injured person near the intersection of 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard around 5:13 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Magana lying off the roadway and unresponsive. Medical aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magana was found with an injury to his upper body, although the exact cause of death hasn’t been determined, police said.

The suspect was arrested on one count of murder and is currently being held on $2 million bail.

The motive behind the man’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.