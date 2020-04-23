Suspect arrested after pursuit, hour-long standoff shuts down 91 Freeway in Long Beach

A man engaged in a standoff with authorities for more than an hour following a pursuit that ended on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on April 22, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities took a man into custody after he led Los Angeles police officers on a chase that ended with an hour-long standoff on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach on Wednesday.

The chase began around 3 p.m. when officers spotted a Chysler 300 that was wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, officials said.

The chase led down the 710 Freeway and ultimately onto the eastbound 91 Freeway, where the car became disabled near Cherry Avenue following a previous crash, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials and aerial video from Sky5.

The man could be seen getting in and out of the car numerous times during the standoff, and appeared to be trying to communicate with officers via sign language at times.

A police K-9 was brought to the scene as the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for both the east and westbound sides of the freeway. Traffic was backed up for well over a mile in each direction during the standoff.

Officers ultimately used less-lethal weaponry to take the suspect into custody about 4:20 p.m.

No further details regarding the initial assault investigation were available, and it was not clear what charges the man may face.