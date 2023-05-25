A suspect was arrested Thursday after a woman was found stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Robert Hughes by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On April 22, officers responded to calls of a suspicious death investigation at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of South Hope Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 29-year-old Amy Albeno-Mendoza, dead at the scene. Coroners discovered the woman had suffered a fatal stab wound.

Homicide detectives investigated and on May 4, discovered the suspect had fled the state and traveled to Phoenix, Arizona.

Authorities located the suspect at a homeless shelter in Phoenix where he was taken into custody.

A motive for the deadly stabbing is unknown as the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Detectives Howarth or Detective Meneses at 213-996-4143. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at

1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org or at lapdonline.org.