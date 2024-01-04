A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that left a woman dead near Los Angeles International Airport.

The suspect was identified as Eduardo Alejandro Leiva, 48, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Early Thursday morning around 12:05 a.m., a woman was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Century Boulevard.

That’s when a gray Chevy SUV traveling southbound on Sepulveda Boulevard struck the woman, police said.

The driver sped away from the scene and did not pull over to help the injured victim, said LAPD.

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Westchester neighborhood on Jan. 4, 2024. (KTLA)

Arriving paramedics responded to the area but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, The victim has only been described as a Hispanic woman between 20 to 25 years old.

Investigators later tracked down the suspect involved and took him into custody. He was booked at the 77th Street Jail on felony charges of a hit-and-run.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and

stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to

identify themselves,” said LAPD.

Anyone with information about this incident can call West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0234. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.