A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a juvenile at a shopping center parking lot in Ventura on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Ramon Carbajal, 38, by the Ventura Police Department.

The stabbing happened outside of a Vons shopping center on the 6000 block of Telegraph Road around 3:23 p.m., police said.

Police first received reports of Carbajal swinging a knife in the parking lot. He eventually approached several juveniles and “began slashing at them,” police said.

Carbajal managed to strike a female victim in the back, although she wasn’t seriously injured, officials said. The victim ran away into a nearby business to call for help.

Carbajal was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked at the Ventura County Jail. Officers believe the suspect is a vagrant, as well.

Authorities say Carbajal has an extensive criminal history. Since 2019, he was convicted of ten misdemeanors and felonies including Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Petty Theft, Vehicle Tampering, Brandishing with a Knife, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, and Identity Theft.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura Police at 805-339-4400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at lacrimestoppers.org.