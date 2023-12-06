A suspect was arrested in Santa Monica after police found him allegedly strangling another man on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Tamarquis Isiah Burke, 31, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Burke is believed to be a transient.

On Dec. 1, officers responded to reports of an assault on the 200 block of Palisades Park around 8:55 a.m.

Arriving officers found Burke “actively strangling” another man at the scene. The victim, who is also a homeless person, was heard pleading for help as police ran towards him.

Burke eventually released the victim and was taken into custody. Witnesses told police the violent attack appeared to be unprovoked.

The suspect was arrested on charges of attempted homicide. He is being held on $2.25 million bail.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Goodwin at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.