A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man found inside a burned vehicle in Thermal nearly three years ago, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The victim was discovered after firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire near the intersection of Pierce Street and Airport Boulevard on July 18, 2020.

The case was deemed a homicide by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities were able to identify the victim ten days later using dental records as 23-year-old Luis Pinedo of Mecca.

Following a yearslong investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ruben Esquivel of Coachella, who was already in custody for an unrelated homicide, officials said.

Esquivel was charged with murder, arson and the use of a gun in the commission of a felony.

No further details about the case were released.