Police in Pomona have made an arrest in a 2022 homicide case.

Last Wednesday, officers and investigators with the Pomona Police Department arrested Ricardo Ramirez, a 38-year-old resident of Pomona.

Ramirez is suspected of shooting and killing 32-year-old Marcelino Vazquez on the morning of Nov. 28, 2022.

Vazquez was found dead in an alley on the 600 block of Karesh Avenue around 1 a.m. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, police say.

Investigators from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and began pursuing leads for several months.

During the course of the investigation, Ramirez was identified as the suspected gunman in Vazquez’s killing.

He was arrested on Aug. 9, and booked into the Pomona City Jail. He’s since been charged with one count of murder, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and one count of dissuading a witness.

He is now in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown, with bail set at $2.25 million.

His next court date is set for Sept. 21, jail records show.

The investigation into the deadly shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.