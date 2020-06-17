Suspect arrested in armed robbery of Walgreens in Hemet: Police

A man suspected of holding up a Walgreens in Hemet Tuesday evening has been taken into custody, police said.

The robbery occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the store located in the 1600 block of West Florida Avenue.

Devin Coehoorn-Almazan is seen in an image provided by the Hemet Police Department.

A man was brandishing a gun as he walked up to the cash register and demanded money, the Hemet Police Department stated in a news release.

The suspect, identified by the Police Department as 25-year-old Devin Coehoorn-Almazan, then fled the business on foot, according to the release.

Information provided to police officers led them to a nearby home in the 1400 block of West Florida Avenue.

Investigators say they found cash and other items of evidence at the residence and arrested Coehoorn-Almazan.

He was booked on suspicion of second-degree robbery. Bail for Coehoorn-Almazan was set at $30,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Police Department at 951-765-3727.