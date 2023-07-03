A suspect seen on video punching a man in Baldwin Park last month was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:23 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, according to the surveillance video posted to the Baldwin Park Police Department’s Instagram page.

The video showed the victim walking past a parked vehicle when the suspect, identified by police as Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela, jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle and punched him in the head.

An assault suspect is seen in an image provided by the Baldwin Park Police Department on July, 2, 2023.

The victim quickly got up and was punched again by the attacker as he was putting his hat back on.

The victim didn’t go down after the second punch and put his hands up in an apparent attempt to defend himself from any further attacks when the video cuts off.

Manuel Alejandro Valenzuela is seen in this image provided by the Baldwin Park Police Department on July 2, 2023.

Valenzuela was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, the Police Department stated in its post Sunday.

Anyone with additional information related to the incident was asked to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955 ext. 414.