Riverside police arrested a suspect after a man assaulted and tried to grab a teenage girl by the hair at a park restroom, authorities said Thursday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 15, when a girl who was in a restroom at Orange Terrace Park Community Center on 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway was approached by a man, Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback said.

The man, described as an assault suspect, spoke to the girl and tried to grab her hair, police said. The girl then quickly got out of the restroom.

Police shared images of a suspect in the incident earlier this month in hopes of finding the assailant.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Robert Bates of Hemet was arrested as a suspect in the incident.

Police said the arrest came as a result of tips from the community and local law enforcement, as well as the execution of two search warrants.

“It was discovered Bates committed a similar offense at Lake Perris that was investigated by State Parks Police,” Riverside police said in a news release.

Detectives said they believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136 or EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.