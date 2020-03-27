Suspect arrested in carjacking, kidnapping, sexual assault of woman in Long Beach

A tattoo-covered man who prosecutors say carjacked, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Long Beach earlier this month has been charged with seven felony counts and is being held on $3.35 million bail.

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach, pictured in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department following his arrest on March 24, 2020.

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach is accused of carjacking the woman on March 15 as she sat in her vehicle in the 400 block of Pine Avenue in downtown Long Beach, then driving driving her elsewhere where he committed sexual assaults, according to Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials.

The victim was sitting in her car, inside of a parking structure, “and was approached by the adult male suspect who forced her back into her vehicle,” police said in a written statement Friday. “The suspect then drove the victim’s vehicle to several unknown locations where the acts of sexual assault occurred. The suspect then fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival.”

Detectives launched an investigation, which included collecting surveillance camera footage of the suspect and distributing the images to the public in hopes of generating leads.

The Long Beach Police Department released this image of a man suspected in a kidnapping, carjacking and sexual assault that took place in Long Beach on March 15, 2020.

Investigators soon learned the identity of the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on March 19, police said.

Police found Brown on Tuesday afternoon “outside of the City of Long Beach” and took him into custody, according to the police statement.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Brown with kidnapping, kidnapping during another crime, kidnapping during a carjacking, two counts of assault with intent to commit a sex crime and two counts of forced oral copulation, Los Angeles County Superior records show.

He was scheduled to appear in court April 9 to enter a plea.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Sex Crimes Detail 562-570-7368, or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.