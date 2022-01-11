Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of South L.A. Taco Bell worker

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced the arrest at a Tuesday night vigil for 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was shot and killed Saturday night shortly before 11 p.m. at the Taco Bell on the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard, near Century Boulevard.

Investigators say a man in a car in the drive-thru lane shot Garcia after an argument.

According to police, the shooting started after an argument that started when Garcia’s 19-year-old son, who was working alongside him that night, allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer in the drive-thru.

Officers arrested Jonathan Madden, 39, at his home in South L.A. Monday in connection with the fatal shooting, LAPD said in a news release. He is being held on $2 million bail.

During Tuesday night’s vigil, family members shared that Garcia was a father of three children and worked at the fast-food chain one night a week to earn extra money for his family.

GoFundMe for Garcia and his family has since been created. It has collected more than $92,000 in donations as of Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News