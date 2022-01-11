Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of South L.A. Taco Bell worker

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced the arrest at a Tuesday night vigil for 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was shot and killed Saturday night shortly before 11 p.m. at the Taco Bell on the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard, near Century Boulevard.

Investigators say a man in a car in the drive-thru lane shot Garcia after an argument.

According to police, the shooting started after an argument that started when Garcia’s 19-year-old son, who was working alongside him that night, allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer in the drive-thru.

Officers arrested Jonathan Madden, 39, at his home in South L.A. Monday in connection with the fatal shooting, LAPD said in a news release. He is being held on $2 million bail.

During Tuesday night’s vigil, family members shared that Garcia was a father of three children and worked at the fast-food chain one night a week to earn extra money for his family.

A GoFundMe for Garcia and his family has since been created. It has collected more than $92,000 in donations as of Tuesday evening.